Flushing, MI

Lawmaker joins city agencies for cleanup effort on Station Road in Flushing

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, a Queens lawmaker organized a cleanup effort of Station Road in Flushing following requests from the community. Assemblyman Edward Braunstein led the multi-agency project along with the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and the 109th Precinct on Friday, May 14, to cleaned up the area between 165th and 168th streets. Due to its proximity to the Broadway LIRR Station and residential homes, the area sees regular foot and vehicular traffic.

