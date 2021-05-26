Cancel
Northborough, MA

Northborough Planning Board questions planned on-site concrete plant in Steris Corp. expansion plans

By Community Advocate Staff
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Planning Board opted to again wait to make a decision on a special permit request from the company Steris Corp. May 18. Steris is looking to expand its facility on Whitney Street in town. The company offers contract sterilization and laboratory testing services to medical device, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial businesses. The company filed for this motion back in August 2019.

Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Northborough Town Hall reopens

NORTHBOROUGH – Town Hall Offices in Northborough fully reopened to the public on May 17. Even so, a press release noted that officials “strongly encourage the continued use of online services when possible.”. Visitors must wear masks when they do visit Town Hall, except when unsafe to due to a...
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Developer still seeking documentation in Northborough subdivision effort

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Planning Board granted an extension to a developer looking to build a four-lot subdivision near Algonquin Regional High School in order for them to get proper documentation to move forward in the process. The Gutierrez Company has previously appeared before the Planning Board. In those interactions,...
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Northborough Free Library to hold job seekers event

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Free Library is hosting an interviewing workshop for local job seekers on Tuesday, May 25. Featuring author, speaker and marketer Steve Balzac, Ph.D., the workshop will feature a presentation in which Balzac will discuss strategies and tools to help individuals market themselves. “Job hunting can be...