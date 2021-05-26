Northborough Planning Board questions planned on-site concrete plant in Steris Corp. expansion plans
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Planning Board opted to again wait to make a decision on a special permit request from the company Steris Corp. May 18. Steris is looking to expand its facility on Whitney Street in town. The company offers contract sterilization and laboratory testing services to medical device, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial businesses. The company filed for this motion back in August 2019.www.communityadvocate.com