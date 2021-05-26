Cancel
UF/IFAS Study Connects How Health Status of American Crocodiles Is Influenced by Salinity Levels in Florida Everglades

Cover picture for the article* In Florida, the threatened American Crocodile plays an important role in the waterways and environment that we live in and enjoy. * Among their attributes, their health, breeding and survival status tell us a lot about the current state of the Florida Everglades as well. * How the American...

