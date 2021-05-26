Cancel
Defiant Fired CNN Commentator Rick Santorum Says He was “Savaged” for telling the Truth

By Native News Online Staff
nativenewsonline.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Appearing on the Sean Hannity’s Fox show on Monday night, former Pennsylvania U.S. senator, twice failed presidential candidate, and now fired CNN commentator Rick Santorum reacted to his firing by CNN. Santorum defended his comments he made about Native Americans during an event on April 23 at a Young America's Foundation event.

nativenewsonline.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Rick Santorum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Native Americans#Presidential Candidate#Religious Faith#Cnn#The Iroquois Confederacy#Native News Online#Indian Country#Indigenous#Truth#Religious Liberty#Firing#Native People#White Settlers#Today#United States#Pennsylvania U S
