Fuel Moto Deploys A ’50s Mountaineering-Inspired Riding Gear Collection
Spanish custom bike and gear purveyor, Fuel Motorcycles is well-known for its unique take on pieces of riding gear, merging retro visual themes with modern materials and construction techniques. And after previously unveiling a pair of boots modeled after the US WWII M43 combat model and a WW2 pilot-inspired vest, the Barcelona shop has now rolled out another collection of gear, this time taking influence from midcentury mountaineering regalia.hiconsumption.com