Southborough, MA

Developer withdraws bid to buy historic Southborough building

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Board of Selectmen agreed shortly before Town Meeting this month to ask voters to indefinitely postpone Article 23 involving the purchase of the historic South Union building. The article would have given the town permission to sell the prominent structure. During its May 18 meeting, though,...

www.communityadvocate.com
