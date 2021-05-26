Memphis Grizzlies: Contributor score predictions for game 2 vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies walked into Salt Lake City and took home a win against the Utah Jazz in their first NBA Playoff game since the 2016-17 season. It was a complete, dominant performance from a Grizzlies team that had just come off of an extremely emotional victory against the Golden State Warriors a couple of days prior. They proved that they belonged in the NBA Playoffs in a series that many experts had predicted them to be swept.