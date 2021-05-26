Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies: Contributor score predictions for game 2 vs. Jazz

By Jack Williams
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memphis Grizzlies walked into Salt Lake City and took home a win against the Utah Jazz in their first NBA Playoff game since the 2016-17 season. It was a complete, dominant performance from a Grizzlies team that had just come off of an extremely emotional victory against the Golden State Warriors a couple of days prior. They proved that they belonged in the NBA Playoffs in a series that many experts had predicted them to be swept.

bealestreetbears.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Final Score#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Utah Jazz#Nba Playoff#The Golden State Warriors#The Nba Playoffs#Memphis Grizzlies 108#Dillon Brooks And Co#Memphis Grizzlies 114#Predictions#Interesting Contest#Lead#Elimination#Team Chemistry Issues#Success#Salt Lake City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAMiddletown Press

Bogdanovic scores 22 as Jazz top Thunder 109-93

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93 on Friday night to inch closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Jazz have the league’s best record and a 1 1/2-game lead on idle Phoenix...
NBAInsideHoops

Mike Conley returns for Jazz in win over Thunder

The Jazz are without Donovan Mitchell, but still one of the NBA’s best teams, and made short work of the Thunder tonight. Via the Salt Lake Tribune:. Not really all the way back yet, y’know, but back enough. The Utah Jazz and their fans will happily take what they can...
NBAkslnewsradio.com

The four teams the Jazz could play in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY — We won’t know who the Utah Jazz will face in the first round of the NBA Playoffs until Friday, but heading in as the No. 1 seed, we do know the teams they could face off against. After a win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday...
NBANBA

Utah Jazz beat the Kings to claim the NBA's best regular season record

After 144 days of NBA basketball — 72 games, 190 Rudy Gobert blocks, 1,401 Donovan Mitchell points, 305 Mike Conley assists, 208 Jordan Clarkson 3-pointers — the Utah Jazz wrapped up the regular season Sunday with one more win and, for the first time in franchise history, the league’s best record.
NBAPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old “We Believe” Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting “M-V-P!” scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBAthecalifornianpaper.com

Warriors-Lakers game highlights NBA’s inaugural play-in tournament

With the NBA’s shortened COVID-19 season coming to a close, the postseason is here. But this season – which was reduced to 72 games – the NBA added a completely new gimmick, inspired by last season’s bubble. Before Round 1 of seven-game playoff serieses can begin, the NBA has added...
NBAsportsnaut.com

Bojan Bogdanovic fuels Utah Jazz past reeling Thunder

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-93 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 18 rebounds to help the Jazz (51-20) inch closer to clinching the top spot in the Western Conference. A Utah win...
NBAOrlando Sentinel

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

The Utah Jazz’s regular season was brilliant. Now, the important stuff: Can they win it all?

In many ways, it’s already been a dream season for the Utah Jazz. A campaign which began with external doubts about the ability of their two foundational stars to coexist has instead morphed into unprecedented success — three players and one coach participating in the All-Star Game, an NBA record for 3-pointers made per game, top-five ratings in both offense and defense, a spot among the league’s elite in the final standings.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...