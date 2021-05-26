Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

French Open: Harriet Dart one win away from making main draw; Liam Broady knocked out

SkySports
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarriet Dart is one win away from a maiden appearance in the main draw of the French Open after making it to the final qualifying round on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Briton beat Romanian Gabriela Tala in three sets at Roland Garros, winning 6-3 2-6 6-3. In a match where neither...

www.skysports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Romanian#Russian#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Country
Russia
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsnewsatw.com

Birmingham Classic: Heather Watson wins but Harriet loses in opening round

Britain’s Heather Watson fought back to beat Viktorija Golubic and reach the second round of the Birmingham Classic. After two hard-fought sets, Watson controlled the decider to win 3-6 6-2 6-2 against her Swiss opponent, ranked a place below her at 71 in the world. Watson will play China’s Zhang...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

ATP Eastbourne Day 3 Predictions Including Liam Broady vs Alex de Minaur

There should be plenty of entertaining action on day three at the ATP Eastbourne International with a number of intriguing matches on the slate. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, including Gael Monfils vs Max Purcell. But who will advance at Devonshire Park?
TennisWILX-TV

Nadal Is Out of French Open

-PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal’s French Open set streak is over but his pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title remains very much intact. Nadal shrugged off dropping a set in Paris for the first time in two years and quickly regained control for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman. That puts the 13-time champion back in the semifinals at the clay-court major tournament. He will face either No. 1 Novak Djokovic or No. 9 Matteo Berrettini on Friday.
Tennisbywire.news

Tennis-Defending champion Zwiatek knocked out in French Open quarter-finals

PARIS - Defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the French Open when she suffered a 6-4 6-4 defeat against Greek Maria Sakkari on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Pole, who had won her 22 previous sets at Roland Garros, took an off-court medical timeout at 0-2 in the second set.
Tennistennishead.net

WATCH: Novak Djokovic lets out all of his frustrations after French Open win

Novak Djokovic was in no mood to hide his delight at winning his French Open quarter-final against Matteo Berrettini. Djokovic was outstanding in his clash with the Italian, and he needed to be to resist the Italian’s relentless big hitting. After winning match point Djokovic showed exactly how much it...
TennisCBS News

Novak Djokovic comes from behind to win French Open

Talented and tenacious as they come, Novak Djokovic was not about to concede a thing after dropping the first two sets of the French Open final against his younger, fresher foe, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic looked diminished and depleted at the outset Sunday. By the end, he was at his imperious...
Tennisradiokerry.ie

Barbora Krejcikova wins French Open

Barbora Krejcikova is the newest Grand Slam tennis champion. The unseeded Czech has won the French Open - beating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets - 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. Krejcikova went into the tournament as the world number 33 and had never got past the fourth round of a major...
TennisNBC Sports

2021 French Open women’s singles draw, results

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova meet in one of the unlikeliest French Open women’s finals. For the second time in the Open Era, all four women’s semifinalists at a Grand Slam were first-timers. Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari and Tamara Zidansek were the final four in Paris. Sakkari was the highest-ranked...
TennisWNCY

Tennis-Nadal knocked out in French Open semi-finals by Djokovic

PARIS (Reuters) – Rafael Nadal, who owns a record 13 French Open titles, was beaten 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 by world number one Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Friday. It was only the third time the Spaniard has been beaten at the claycourt Grand Slam since making...
TennisSacramento Bee

French Open Glance: Djokovic wins 2nd French Open, 19th Slam

The French Open wrapped up with Novak Djokovic coming back from a two-set deficit to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the men's singles final. That gave Djokovic his second title at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall, just one away from tying his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Djokovic also won the Australian Open in February and so is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam. Wimbledon begins in two weeks. In the women's doubles final, singles champion Barbora Krejcikova and her partner, Katerina Siniakova, beat 2020 singles champion Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 6-2 for their third Grand Slam doubles title as a pair. Krejcikova is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to sweep the singles and doubles trophies at Roland Garros.
TennisThe Independent

French Open 2021: Five things we learned from as Novak Djokovic makes history

The French Open ended with one anticipated winner in Novak Djokovic and one surprise champion in Barbora Krejcikova. There were plenty of headaches for tournament organisers but coronavirus mercifully remained largely out of the headlines and the sun shone virtually from start to finish. Here, we pick out five things...