When I was younger I always looked at people who achieved a lot of success in their own fields and thought they might not have any major issues and probably have a perfect support system to reach the level they did. As I grew older I realized they are just like anyone else with the same anxieties and with similar family problems. Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from French Open and refusal to deal with the media because of her anxieties made me reflect on the importance of not letting our barriers hold us back.