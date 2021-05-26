Cancel
Naples, FL

Deputies, good Samaritans rescue maintenance man that nearly drowned in Naples lake

By Erin O'Brien
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — First responders helped revive a 51-year-old lawn maintenance worker who nearly drowned in a Naples lake on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a near-drowning in a lake off of Ivy Point Court in Pelican Marsh, a CCSO spokesperson said.

Witnesses said that the worker was cutting grass on a steep incline when the mower tipped over into the lake, trapping the man underwater. Good Samaritans tried to pull him from the water but weren’t able to.

When CCSO’s Cpl. Pierre Richard Jean arrived, he was able to help the good Samaritans lift the mower off the worker, take his seatbelt off and bring the man to safety.

The worker didn’t have a pulse and was not breathing when he was removed from the lake, deputies said. He had been underwater for at least five minutes.

Cpl. Jean, Cpl. David Donzanti and Cpl. James Kleinheinz performed CPR on the man who began breathing and regained a pulse by the time paramedics got to the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, doctors said.

