Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, SC

Florence-Darlington Tech offers Police Pre-Academy Training Certificate

By STAFF REPORTS
SCNow
 16 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College will offer a Police Pre-Academy Training Certificate to local law enforcement thanks to a newly formed partnership between the S.C. Technical College System and the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. The 14-week certificate program will consist of four classes that are a total of 12...

scnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
Florence, SC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Science#Technical Assistance#Federal Assistance#Police Training#Crj#Sc Basic Law Enforcement#Pre Academy Structure#Federal Financial Aid#Quality Training#Benefits#Personnel#Law Enforcement Officers#Potential Candidates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Lottery
Related
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Florence County, SCSCNow

State reports 261 new COVID-19 cases (copy)

COLUMBIA – The state health department on Sunday reported 261 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina for the period ending on Friday. The Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 218 probable cases, with 17 deaths that were confirmed to have been caused by the virus and two deaths that were probably caused by it.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed weapon permit (CWP). Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter. It goes into...
Florence County, SCSCNow

Pee Dee reports 22 new COVID cases, no deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported a dozen deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and more than 300 new confirmed cases of the virus. For the reporting period that ended Thursday the state reported 325 confirmed cases of the virus, 204 probable cases, and 12 deaths, according to figures published by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Spartanburg County, SCtribuneledgernews.com

Economic development roundup: Siemens' $36M expansion in South Carolina complete

(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed. The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility. “Siemens’ critical infrastructure...
Florence, SCSCNow

PHOTOS: Florence-Darlington Technical College Graduation

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College saw more than 300 graduates walk across the stage at the Florence Center during its 2021 Graduation Ceremony Thursday night. This year’s participation more than doubled last year’s COVID-19 hindered event.
Florence, SCSCNow

Florence-Darlington Tech graduates more than 300 students

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) had more than 300 graduates walk across the stage Thursday night at the Florence Center at its 2021 Graduation Ceremony. This year’s participation more than doubled last year’s event, which was hindered by COVID-19. “Although we are coming out of this pandemic, there...
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
Florence, SCSCNow

VBC LP chamber ribbon cutting held in the James Allen Plaza

FLORENCE, S.C. — VBC LP held a ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street Thursday morning in celebration of joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Managing partner Vincent Coe cut the ribbon and was joined by chamber ambassadors and staff. VBC LP (Balcony Advisors) is a...