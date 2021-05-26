Cancel
Boca Raton, FL

Ruth & Norman Rales JFS Receives Grant from Truist Foundation for Homeless Prevention Program

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoca Raton, FL – Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) announces that it has received a $25,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to support the JFS Homeless Prevention Services for Older Adults (JFSHPS). JFSHPS is available to seniors 60 years of age and older who reside in Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Highland Beach. The program allows for seniors to access short-term financial assistance and “HomeShare” roommate matching services.

www.bocaratontribune.com
