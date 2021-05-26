Cancel
Johnson County, GA

Family’s pet Rottweilers fatally maul 10-month-old daughter

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZKMI_0aC2c7HK00

WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — A 10-month-old girl was fatally mauled by her family’s pet Rottweilers, investigators said.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the father, who is a law enforcement officer, briefly left the child unattended around 8 p.m. while he moved a sprinkler in the backyard, WTVD reported.

Moments later he heard a commotion and went inside to find his daughter was attacked by their two pet Rottweilers.

Deputies arrived and performed life-saving techniques, unsuccessfully, on the child. Paramedics arrived and were also unable to revive her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dogs were taken into custody by animal control. Investigators were not aware of any previous behavior issues with the dogs.

“It’s a bad scene anytime that a young child like that passes,” Cpt. Danny Johnson said. “It’s very hard on us all.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

