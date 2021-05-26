Cancel
Bismarck, ND

University of Mary Nursing Program No. 1 in the Nation for Second Time in Three Years

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, ND — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Mary is once again at the very top of all nursing schools across the U.S. Nursing’s national benchmarking service, Mountain Measurements, ranking University of Mary’s program No. 1 in America. The yearly report is based on the April 2020 through March 2021 Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates who took the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) exam. The entire University of Mary graduating class who took the licensure exam for the first time passed.

