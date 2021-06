Field Mag's benevolent overlord, formerly of the PNW and now residing in NYC. We apologize in advance for his many mispellings. At mile 19 on day two a familiar fatigue had fully set in. Weighed down by a massive 35 pound pack, searing pain sprouted between my shoulder blades, thighs burned, heels hurt. The faces of my hiking partners told a similar story—uncomfortable, and accepting. This wasn’t our first backpacking trip. Far from it. We knew the feeling well. The juice was always worth the squeeze, after all. The discomfort was just part of the backpacking experience. It was fact. Years later I discovered it didn’t have to be.