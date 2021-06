‘Anti-Minimalism’ in Documentary Photography

When you’re new to doing photography seriously, among the first things you learn is to be mindful of your composition. There’s a bunch of timeless composition rules — the Rule of Thirds being the most popular — that will serve as your guide. However, it doesn’t mean that these are the only ways you can compose your shots. You know what they say — rules are made to be broken. Once you’ve mastered most of the rules, you might want to try having your own approaches to photography composition.