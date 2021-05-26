Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield Glade, TN

Hike on the Wild and Scenic Obed River trails

By Anne Dodge, Mary Kopmeier
Crossville Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last spring Friday hike is on Friday, May 28, when the Fairfield Glade Hiking group will drive 34 miles to the Lilly Bluff Trails on the Obed River. Along this 5.7 miles moderate hike on three trails, Point, Overlook and Boulder Field, there are high bluffs, sculptured cliffs and forested slopes. The elevation change is slight but the rating is moderate due to the length. Bring water and snacks to enjoy on the trails. After the hike, we will travel to the nearby Lilly Pad Hopyard, a nano-brewery where you can purchase food from food trucks or eat your packed lunch to celebrate another fun hiking season.

www.crossville-chronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield Glade, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packed Lunch#Glade Hiking#Point Overlook#Lilly Pad Hopyard#Fg#Lilly Bluff Trails#Scenic Obed River#Friday Hike#Forested Slopes#Cumberland Mountains#Peavine Road#Rough Terrain#Hikers#Boulder Field#Sculptured Cliffs#Rating Hikes#Moderate Hike#Drive#Parking#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Black Republican lawmaker says he's being snubbed by the Congressional Black Caucus

A Black freshman Republican from Florida said Thursday that the Congressional Black Caucus has been rebuffing his efforts to join the group. “The Congressional Black Caucus has a stated commitment to ensuring Black Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. As a newly elected Black Member of Congress, my political party should not exempt me from a seat at the table dedicated to achieving this goal,” Rep. Byron Donalds told NBC News in an email Thursday following a report in BuzzFeed that he'd been blocked from joining the influential group.