Hike on the Wild and Scenic Obed River trails

The last spring Friday hike is on Friday, May 28, when the Fairfield Glade Hiking group will drive 34 miles to the Lilly Bluff Trails on the Obed River. Along this 5.7 miles moderate hike on three trails, Point, Overlook and Boulder Field, there are high bluffs, sculptured cliffs and forested slopes. The elevation change is slight but the rating is moderate due to the length. Bring water and snacks to enjoy on the trails. After the hike, we will travel to the nearby Lilly Pad Hopyard, a nano-brewery where you can purchase food from food trucks or eat your packed lunch to celebrate another fun hiking season.