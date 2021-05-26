Cancel
Cumberland County, TN

Join in the celebration of life with the Hospice Butterfly Release

Crossville Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary will be having its 10th annual Butterfly Release Saturday, June 12. This is an event designed to remember loved ones by releasing a butterfly in their honor. It is an uplifting, joyful experience to watch as your own butterfly flutters toward the blue sky. The event will take place at the amphitheater located in front of the Art Center Library. The address is 29 Division St., which is behind the Cumberland County Court House. The event begins at 9 a.m.

www.crossville-chronicle.com
Cumberland County, TNCrossville Chronicle

‘Duck Hunter’ delivers laughs and a heart-warming message

There are some things that can just break your heart so gently, in the sweetest, most tender way. It’s hard to notice it is happening when you’re laughing and so enamored by the actors and on-stage action. But, sometimes – just sometimes – you don’t even realize your heart strings have been pulled until it washes over you at the end of the show.
Cumberland County, TNCrossville Chronicle

That summer feeling has returned to the Plateau

It may be spring but it is going to feel like summer before the week is out as we get the highest temperatures in our area so far this year. From the middle of the week through the weekend it is looking mostly sunny and dry and the temperatures soaring through the 80s.
Cumberland County, TNWYSH AM 1380

FirstBank donates to Roane State Foundation

(RSCC press release) The Crossville branch of FirstBank is continuing a tradition of giving back to the community with a $5,000 donation to Roane State Foundation. The gift will benefit dual enrollment and Middle College students enrolled in Cumberland County’s Stone Memorial High School. Dual enrollment students take Roane State...
Crossville, TNCrossville Chronicle

FOCCAS hosts pet adoption, microchip event

Whether you already have a beloved family pet or you are looking for just the right fit to add one (or two) to your family, there is something for everyone at the FOCCAS “Love Changes Everything” adoption event and $10 microchip clinic May 22. The event will be held 10...
Cumberland County, TNCrossville Chronicle

Seniors meet for lunch and laughter

Our meeting was opened by President Jim Blalock at 10:30 a.m. He also led the members with our Pledge of Allegiance. The Sunshine Lady, Helen Lord, sent get well cards to Shirley and Brent, Bob Jones and Andy Bertonelli. D. Martinez volunteered to handle and line up some day trips...
Cumberland County, TNPosted by
WBIR

Cumberland County toddler out of ICU, community stepping up to help family

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Samuel Nearly, the Cumberland County toddler who nearly drowned in a pond on May 1, is out of the intensive care unit. According to a post on Facebook from his parents, the 1-year-old is now considered in fair and stable condition at East Tennessee Children's Hospital. He is off the ventilator and doctors are monitoring his eating and eyesight.