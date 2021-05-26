Join in the celebration of life with the Hospice Butterfly Release

The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary will be having its 10th annual Butterfly Release Saturday, June 12. This is an event designed to remember loved ones by releasing a butterfly in their honor. It is an uplifting, joyful experience to watch as your own butterfly flutters toward the blue sky. The event will take place at the amphitheater located in front of the Art Center Library. The address is 29 Division St., which is behind the Cumberland County Court House. The event begins at 9 a.m.