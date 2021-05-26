Cancel
Ocean City, MD

Smooth Cruisin Event Reported, Despite Huge Crowds; OCPD Releases Preliminary Stats

By Shawn Soper
The Dispatch
Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY — While the 30th Cruisin Ocean City spring event last weekend brought huge crowds, there was nothing too remarkable from a traffic and crime standpoint. The resort was packed last weekend, largely because of the spring classic car event, which drew over 3,000 registered participants along with countless other vehicle enthusiasts and spectators, but also because of picture-perfect weather with plenty of sunshine and daily temperatures in the 90s. The town’s special event zone, with enhanced penalties for speeding, reckless driving and exhibition driving, for example, was in place from last Tuesday through Sunday and there was a significant number of citations issued and arrests made, although its difficult to discern which were related to the event and which were among the public in general.

