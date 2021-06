REVIEW – Even when we don’t carry a lot these days, we still carry a lot. Usually, that involves a big old smartphone plus a wallet. Many times you don’t need the whole wallet – just a driver’s license, a credit card, and perhaps a couple of small bills. If only there was a way to just put that all together in one easy-to-carry package. Hey, while we’re at it, let’s have it look good at the same time! Enter Monocarbon – a manufacturer of a ton of carbon fiber accessories. If you’re an iPhone person, specifically an iPhone 12 user, The Monocarbon MagSafe carbon fiber iPhone wallet leverages the MagSafe tech built into your shiny new iPhone.