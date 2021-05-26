Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers deal Billy McKinney to the New York Mets for teenage lefty Pedro Quintana

By Brew Crew Ball
chatsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly McKinney’s time in DFA limbo, and with the Milwaukee Brewers, has come to an end. Last night the club announced that McKinney had been dealt to the New York Mets in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Pedro Quintana, who has yet to pitch a game professionally. McKinney was a...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Lefty#Plate Appearances#Night Time#The Milwaukee Brewers#Dfa Limbo#Assignment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBTaunton Gazette

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBMLB

Brewers erupt for 12 hits, hang on vs. Braves

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said he wants solutions for the team’s ongoing hitting woes, not heads on a proverbial pike. Right on cue, Brewers hitters showed the boss what he’s been looking for. They set a season high for runs and came up one shy of a season high for hits -- and needed every bit of offense to win on Sunday, 10-9 over the Braves at American Family Field after the pitching and defense lapsed in the late innings.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Atlanta Braves announce Monday night lineup vs. NY Mets

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves open a three-game series down in Georgia on Monday Night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and ESPN Nationally. Mets:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Braves. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Atlanta...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets hoping for better results as they take on Braves

The New York Mets (18-16) will try to maintain their slim hold of first place as they take on the reigning National League East champion Atlanta Braves (19-21). The Mets lost seven of the ten games they played with the Braves last year, and have not put together a winning season against their rivals since the 2017 campaign—go figure—when they won 12 of 19 against Atlanta.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Braves will have their third match with the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Braves won the two meetings so far against the Brewers. The team claimed victory in their recent match to a score of 5-1. Freddie Freeman scored the first point in the 1st inning. William Contreras homered in the 8th inning and earned the winning point. Atlanta had 5 runs, 11 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. The Braves are 3rd at 19-20 in the NL East Division.
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Nearly Blow It Against The Braves

MILWAUKEE, WI- Starter Freddy Peralta blanked Atlanta for six innings and left the Brewers with an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things got a little wild after that. A seven-run Braves rally in the seventh inning cut the lead to 8-7, because Milwaukee finally held on for a 10-9 win. That ended a three-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves. Peralta got the win and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save. After scuffling with the bats for a few games the top three hitters in Milwaukee’s batting order, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain, went 9-for-13 with five runs scored and three driven in. Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run as the Brewers cut St. Louis’ lead in the N-L Central Division to two games. Milwaukee pitches Brandon Woodruff Tuesday at Kansas City to start a five-game road trip.
MLBFrankfort Times

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday. It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the...
MLBwblzmedia.com

Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader Should Be a 2021 Trade Candidate

The Milwaukee Brewers (21-20) are fighting for the MLB playoffs, but they may have to think about trading one of their better pitchers in Josh Hader. The long-haired flamethrower is only 27-years-old, but it would be a good idea for the Brewers to deal him. The Brew Crew are not...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Escapes with ninth save

Hader allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over Atlanta. Hader gave up a walk and a single to put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth. After a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson, he allowed a two-out hit before punching out William Contreras to avoid blowing the save. Hader is still perfect through nine save opportunities despite allowing a run for the first time this month. He's sporting a stellar 1.15 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings.
MLBChippewa Herald

Brewers hang on to beat Braves, avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep at American Family Field. It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers set for two-game series vs. Royals

Kansas City fans will be "replaying" some fond memories as the Royals welcome Lorenzo Cain and the Milwaukee Brewers to town for the first game of a two-game series beginning Tuesday night. The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64 ERA) to the mound. The Royals have not yet announced...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Gets breather Monday

McCann isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta. McCann went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last three games. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers Minors: Shuckers No-Hitter Highlights Week 2 Action

Week two of the 2021 season for the Milwaukee Brewers’ minor league affiliates saw plenty of highlights. You had a former MVP heading down to Triple-A for some rehab along with a former first-round pick looking to turn his offense around. You had numerous scoreless outings by Low-A pitchers. Oh, and there also happened to be a historic no-hitter at one of the affiliates.
MLBSacramento Bee

Mets place Conforto, McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay. “We’re taking a week-to-week...
MLBAntelope Valley Press

Major League Baseball results | Saturday

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer in his first at-bat on his 25th birthday, Xander Bogaerts also went deep with a game-breaking, three-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Los Angeles Angels 9-0 on Saturday. Rafael Devers added a solo shot, Bobby Dalbec hit a...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers hold on for 10-9 victory over Atlanta in series finale

Sometimes, a baseball contest can seem like multiple games within a nine-inning span. Such was the case with Sunday’s series finale between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves. The first six innings were a one-sided affair tilted towards the home team. The final three frames, however, featured an offensive explosion by the visitors. When the dust finally settled, the end result was our Menomonee Valley Nine eking out a narrow victory over the boys from Hotlanta.
MLBmyheraldreview.com

THE YELICH FACTOR

That Christian Yelich (above) has appeared in just one game since April 11 hasn't helped the Brewers' offensive situation. The Brewers managed to overcome his first injured list stint thanks to contributions from Billy McKinney and Tyrone Taylor, but neither impact the way opposing pitchers approach a lineup like Yelich does, and both have cooled off considerably since their impressive starts.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Mets to put Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil on IL

The Mets are set to add outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Jeff McNeil to the 10-day injured list with hamstring injuries, the New York Daily News reported Monday. Both players left Sunday's game with the injuries, Conforto (right hamstring) in the first inning and McNeil (left) in the second. McNeil missed games last week with cramping issues.