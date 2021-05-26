Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Song You Need to Know: Luther Black Resurrects Bob Dylan’s ‘Most of the Time’

By David Browne
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week Bob Dylan turned 80, and singers and musicians have been covering his songs for roughly 60 of those years. Still, it’s always a treat when someone digs a little deeper into Dylan’s catalog than “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” or “Like a Rolling Stone.” On her new collection of Bob remakes, Chrissie Hynde brings back the oft-neglected likes of “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” and “Every Grain of Sand,” and the Dylan Broadway musical Girl from the North Country (set to reopen in the fall) includes “Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anyone Seen My Love),” “Sweetheart Like You,” and not one but two New Morning obscurities, “Sign on the Window” and “Went to See the Gypsy.”

www.rollingstone.com
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Bettye Lavette
Person
Chrissie Hynde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Recent Songs#Legend Rock#Rock Music#New Music#British#Swedish#Co Starred Bob#Songwriter Rick Wagner#Musician#Veteran Indie Singer#Broadway#Love#Soul#Homage#Chronicles Volume#Indie#Sweetheart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesLockport Union-Sun

JENNINGS: Celebrating an 80-year-old Bob Dylan's influence

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan turned 80 years old on Monday. Dylan’s influence is far-reaching in popular music, not just as a performer, but as a songwriter. Over the years I have found that my friends fall into two distinct categories when it comes to Bob Dylan as a performer, they either love his nasal sounding, unconventional singing style or hate it. My wife falls in the latter category, so I have to make sure she is not home when I break out my five-LP career spanning Dylan box set entitled “Biograph.”
MusicAmerican Songwriter

More Dylan 80th Birthday Celebration: Songwriters Singing Bob Dylan Songs

Dylan’s 80th birthday celebration continues with new and old covers of his songs performed by Ross Altman, Thom Bishop, Ted Wulfers, Rickie Lee Jones, Arlo Guthrie, Barry Keenan, Bob Malone, Peter Case, Andy Hill & Renee Safier, Joe Henry & Rodney Crowell, Robert Morgan Fisher, Sarah Kramer, Cynthia Brando, Dinosaur Tooth, Smokey Miles, Paul Zollo & more.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Song You Need to Know: Mereba, 'News Come'

Mereba contends with war on Azeb, the latest EP from the Spillage Village singer whose sound blends R&B, rap, and folk. The battles she describes could be anything: struggles for peace, for resources, for survival. On “News Come,” a standout on the project, she sounds ready to fight for all three. The hopeful anthem is crafted around the leisurely guitars of Mereba and Sam Hoffman, and made even brighter with electric and acoustic cello. Mereba calmly sings about the urgency of freedom, as if its arrival is imminent and she need not worry. “I see so clearly, I see the future,” she croons, elongating her vowels like they could reach out and touch the world she imagines. “It’s green and lovely, it’s waiting on me.”
MusicNewsTimes

Song You Need to Know: João Selva, 'Cadê Você'

“Cadê Você” is a fizzy slice of funk from the Brazilian-born, France-based singer-songwriter João Selva, a masterful nod to anthems like Marcos Valle’s “Estrelar” and Sandra de Sá’s “Pela Cidade.”. The bass, courtesy of producer Bruno Patchworks, is crucial here: He plays plump, descending lines, like a happy drunk wobbling...
MusicFinger Lakes Times

DENIM SPIRIT: This is not about Bob Dylan

Way back in 1964 Bob Dylan wrote “My Back Pages,” a song many fans found disconcerting because it seemed to turn away from leftist political orthodoxy. Musically, it also took a sharp turn away from the pure acoustic of the folk tradition toward electronic instrumentation. “Back pages” refers to the...
Musickeysweekly.com

Reflections on the timeless and ageless Bob Dylan

“He not busy being born is busy dying.” – “It’s Alright, Ma, I’m Only Bleeding”. I had been on the planet for about four months when Bob Dylan released his eponymous debut album. A collection of mostly traditional folk songs, the album featured only two originals that weren’t exactly a bellwether of Bob’s future legendary songwriting prowess. His second album, “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan,” changed everything.
Musicrelix

Song Premiere: Gabe Dixon “I Got Your Love” feat. Susan Tedeschi

Gabe Dixon’s new album Lay It On Me is set for release on June 25. This is the third solo recording from the keyboard player, who toured and recorded for over a decade with his trio the Gabe Dixon Band, a group that also featured current Wood Brothers member Jano Rix. Dixon has gained renown over the years not only as an instrumentalist (while appearing with Paul McCartney, Alison Krauss, O.A.R. and many others) but also as a stirring, expressive songwriter. Lay It On Me, which is available for pre-save, highlights both aspects of Dixon’s artistic command.
MusicDaily Progress

Sonic textures help Turner Cody uncover a heartfelt new sound

“With a lot of art, it’s just a matter of tension between opposing polarities,” said songwriter Turner Cody. For Cody’s latest album, “Friends in High Places,” he brought together more than just binary opposites. Instead, he drew on various musical traditions — including country, folk, and French chanson — and geographical locations for a distinctive work.
Musicwmgk.com

Richard Marx Releases Metal Version of His Hit ‘Right Here Waiting’

Richard Marx + heavy metal = Um…I’m sorry…what now?!. Yes, you read that headline correctly. The ’80s hitmaker has recorded a metal version of his classic ballad “Right Here Waiting” with Trivium frontman Matt Heafy. “The crazy talented @matthewkheafy of Trivium came up with an amazing metal version of my...
Tenniswvli927.com

Bob Dylan, The Voice Of His Generation, Turns 80 Today!!!

Happy Birthday to Bob Dylan, the voice of his generation, who celebrates his 80th birthday today (May 24th)!!! Dylan made history this year when sold his entire music publishing catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) for an estimated $400 million. The catalogue of over 600 songs spans a full 60 years up through Dylan's most recent album, 2020's Rough And Rowdy Ways.
MusicMercury News

John Mayer mellows out with ’80s-style soft-rock single

All aboard! John Mayer has arrived at the station — the radio station, that is — with his new single/video, “Last Train Home.”. It’s a cool, soft-rock tune, with a definite mid-’80s vibe, as the Grammy-winning star once again mixes mellow vocal work with some tasty guitar licks. It also...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Ray Charles' 'True Genius' Box Set to Feature Previously Unreleased Live Tracks

In honor of what would have been Ray Charles’ 90th birthday year, Tangerine Records is releasing the limited edition box set, True Genius, on September 10th. The record label, which the late legend founded in 1962, has remastered 90 of Charles’ most important works for the six-CD box set. It’s available for preorder.
Musicvermilioncountyfirst.com

Eric Clapton Releasing ‘Deluxe Edition’ Of 1970 Solo Debut

Set for release on August 20th is the “Deluxe Edition” of Eric Clapton's 1970 self-titled debut. Thepackage, which will be available as a four-CD set, and a vinyl LP, and will feature three separate mixes of the Eric Clapton album — “Tom Dowd Mix (The U.K. Version),” the “Delaney Bramlett Mix,” and first-ever release of the “Eric Clapton Mix”
Musickeysweekly.com

THE BEST OF THE BEST SONGS DEDICATED TO MEN

As the old adage goes, turnabout is fair play. My columns about songs with girls’ names in the title — an idea of Weekly copy editor Mike Howie — were quite popular. Let’s see if there’s any interest in the flip side of gender songs. We’ll start with the really good ones!
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Matthew Ryan and Neilson Hubbard Discuss The Perfect Song

Have you ever wondered if there is a formula to the art of song creation?. Singer/songwriters Matthew Ryan and Neilson Hubbard of Strays Don’t Sleep sat down over Zoom to discuss that concept and what it takes to write a perfect song that will outlast time. In an interview they...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

This 1995 Bob Dylan Concert Is One of the Best Never Ending Tour Bootlegs

Bob Dylan played over 3,000 shows on the Never Ending Tour and it’s gone through countless iterations since beginning in 1988, but when Rolling Stone asked author and longtime scholar Clinton Heylin to name his favorite period, he instantly went with 1995. “That year was amazing, absolutely amazing,” he said. “The whole year was fascinating in terms of the shifts and changes that he went through.”
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear Van Morrison and Eric Clapton on Revamped Song ‘The Rebels’

Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have teamed for a new song, "The Rebels," a revamped version of "Where Have all the Rebels Gone?" from the former's recent solo LP. The duo — credited as Slowhand & Van — adds a gritty blues-rock spin to the track, with Clapton singing lead and adding various lead guitar licks. "Where have all the rebels gone? / Hidin' behind computer screens," he belts, with Morrison contributing harmonies throughout.