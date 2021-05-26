Want to Win a Stanley Cup? Don't Platoon Goalies in the Playoffs

When the Montreal Canadiens opened their First Round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, there were a few questionable lineup decisions. Youngsters Cole Caufield, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Alexander Romanov were all in the stands to watch their team squeak out a 2-1 win over their long-time rivals. However, due to injuries, both Caufield and Kotkaneimi found their way into the lineup. Kotkaniemi joined the lineup first, replacing rookie Jake Evans in the lineup in Game 2. Since then, the youngster hasn’t looked back playing some of his best hockey this season. He has played a key role for the Canadiens thus far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.