Vince McMahon Reflects On Asking Shawn Michaels' Father For Help With Shawn's Drug Addiction

On the latest episode of the My World Podcast, former WCW superstar Jeff Jarrett spoke about what the WCW locker room was like the day the company was bought by WWE. Monday Night RAW and WCW Nitro had segments simulcast that night, and during one backstage segment, Vince McMahon announced the purchase of the company and named Jeff Jarrett as the first superstar fired by the company. Jarrett spoke about what was going through his mind when he heard McMahon call him out during that segment.