Vince McMahon Reflects On Asking Shawn Michaels' Father For Help With Shawn's Drug Addiction
Vince McMahon looks back on asking Shawn Michaels' father for help regarding issues with substance abuse. Despite the fact that Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest in-ring performers of his generation, behind the scenes, Shawn Michaels was frequently dealing with self-doubt and coped with these issues by turning to substances, as he has since admitted, in an effort to escape the person he was becoming.www.fightful.com