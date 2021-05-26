Betty Lou Jones Moss

THE CREATIVE LIFELONG LEARNING PROGRAM of Granville County Senior Services is re-introducing programs for spring, and is gradually moving to in-person class offerings at the Granville County Senior Center in Oxford. Upcoming classes include “Eat Smart, Move More” (Wednesdays through May 26). Community awareness programs such as a “Look Back” at Granville County History (June 7, with local author Lewis Bowling) are also offered, as well as weekly interest groups such as “North Carolina, Our Home” (monthly) and “Games, Anyone” (Wednesdays). Instructors are also needed to round out the class schedule. For more details or to register, please contact Marilyn Howard, CLL Coordinator, at 919-693-1930 or at marilyn.howard@granvillecounty.org.