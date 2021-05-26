Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrenton, NC

Betty Lou Jones Moss

warrenrecord.com
 17 days ago

Betty Lou Jones Moss, 83, departed this life on Friday, May 14. Eulogistic services were conducted at noon on Thursday, May 20, at Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton by the Rev. King Perry, Jr., pastor, and the Rev. Mary J. Hargrove, eulogist. Betty Lou was born Nov. 16,...

www.warrenrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, NC
Warrenton, NC
Obituaries
City
Warrenton, NC
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Greenwood Baptist Church#Rebecca Burnett Christmas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Mark It Down, May 18

THE CREATIVE LIFELONG LEARNING PROGRAM of Granville County Senior Services is re-introducing programs for spring, and is gradually moving to in-person class offerings at the Granville County Senior Center in Oxford. Upcoming classes include “Eat Smart, Move More” (Wednesdays through May 26). Community awareness programs such as a “Look Back” at Granville County History (June 7, with local author Lewis Bowling) are also offered, as well as weekly interest groups such as “North Carolina, Our Home” (monthly) and “Games, Anyone” (Wednesdays). Instructors are also needed to round out the class schedule. For more details or to register, please contact Marilyn Howard, CLL Coordinator, at 919-693-1930 or at marilyn.howard@granvillecounty.org.