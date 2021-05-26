‘Friday Night Dinner’ creator confirms show will end with anniversary special

Nicole Friday currently serves as the President of ABFF Ventures, LLC, a multifaceted entertainment company specializing in the production of live events and branded content. Its mission is to entertain and inspire communities of color while promoting diversity in Hollywood. In this role, Nicole leads several lines of business and oversees multiple functions within the company, including policies, operations, corporate outreach, sponsorship, and partner relations. She has been a driving force behind the success and exponential growth of the company, especially its tentpole properties — the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), ABFF Honors, an annual awards gala saluting the top stars of film and television, ABFF London and its newest event, ABFF Comedy Festival. Friday also serves as the company’s brand ambassador, increasing awareness and fostering partner relationships.