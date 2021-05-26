Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Friday Night Dinner’ creator confirms show will end with anniversary special

By Ella Kemp
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper has confirmed there will be no new episodes of the show after the anniversary special. Discussing the end of season six and the forthcoming 10-year celebration of the show, Popper discussed why he felt the last episode of season six rounded off the show perfectly.

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Ritter
Person
Robert Popper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Ladbible#Channel 4#Squirrel#Friday Night Dinner#Creator#Favourites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV ShowsTelegraph

The Friday Night Dinner cast on losing Paul Ritter: ‘It’s a little rip in the fabric of reality’

Usually, “How We Made It…” documentaries about hit TV shows are pretty turgid affairs. Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years and a Lovely Bit of Squirrel, however, is different. That’s because of the death of Paul Ritter last month. For a decade Ritter played Martin, the father of the dysfunctional Goodman family in the Channel 4 sitcom and the documentary now functions in part as a tribute to his unique talent. Tamsin Greig, who played his wife Jackie, introduces the 90-minute special with a section that is heartfelt and hugely touching. In it, she talks about how much Ritter wanted to appear in the documentary, even though by that point he was seriously ill with the brain tumour that would kill him.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Where are the stars of Friday Night Dinner now?

Friday Night Dinner fans are no doubt looking forward to seeing their favourite TV family back on screens on Friday for the ten-year anniversary special. However, the one-off episode, which will look back at the comedy's success over the past six series, will be tinged with sadness after the tragic loss of Paul Ritter, after the actor passed away from a brain tumour in April.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Friday Night Dinner viewers react to Paul Ritter's 'heartbreaking' final TV appearance

Viewers tuning in to the Friday Night Dinner ten-year anniversary special were left heartbroken watching as Paul Ritter made a posthumous appearance. Titled Friday Night Dinner: Ten Years and a Lovely Bit of Squirrel, the hour-long programme celebrated a decade of the iconic comedy and featured exclusive interviews with the cast, including Inbetweeners star Simon Bird, Tamsin Greig and, of course, the late great actor.
TV ShowsThe Guardian

TV tonight: celebrate a decade of Robert Popper’s sitcom Friday Night Dinner

Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years and a Lovely Bit of Squirrel. A decade on from its first appearance on our screens, Robert Popper’s sitcom about a suburban Jewish family has become a beloved sitcom staple – and one given extra poignance by the death of its star Paul Ritter in April. This documentary is packed with behind-the-scenes clips and outtakes that illustrate Ritter’s improvisatory genius, while the cast recount their favourite memories and famous fans such as Claudia Winkleman expound on its legacy. Ammar Kalia.
TV Serieskentlive.news

The Friday Night Dinner star who was almost EastEnders' Peggy Mitchell

Friday Night Dinner has been one of the UK's most successful sitcoms over the past decade. The pretence of it is simple with each episode focusing on the Goodman family's attempts to have a civilised weekly meal. But nonetheless, the show's hilarious antics have left millions of us in stitches,...
Moviesmvariety.com

Summer movie night on Friday

(MCS) — Mount Carmel School’s Theatre Club presents a Summer Movie Night on Friday, June 11, at 7 p.m. featuring new student shorts and an encore screening of its latest hit, “Zero2Hero” with extra blooper footage. The movies will be screened in the school quad, or in the auditorium in...
TV & Videosmwcconnection.com

Friday Night Lights Review S1E13.

During the offseason, we are continuing our weekly series discussing thoughts on arguably the best football TV show ever in Friday Night Lights. If you haven’t seen it, there is no better time to start. If you have seen it, there’s no better time to rewatch it. And if you’re like me, and watch an episode or season every year in preparation for college football, you’re right on track. Regardless of which category you fit into, it’s on Hulu, and you can follow along each week (on a Friday, of course) as a different episode from season one will be discussed, from the heartbreaking cliffhanger of the pilot to the final nail-biting game.
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 6/11/21: Chase’s Last Chance!

Chase is running out of options in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Plus, Nina returns to Port Charles and meets Valentin’s “daughter,” Michael and Willow worry, Carly blasts Jax, Maxie tries to stop Spinelli from digging, and Anna thinks there’s hope but Liz knows the truth!. Pressured by Jax to allow...
MusicantiMUSIC

Queen Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Reissue

(hennemusic) Queen have announced that they will reissue their 1981 "Greatest Hit" collection in a series of new formats on July 2 as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations. The original compilation stands alone as the first and only album to have sold over 6 million copies in the...
MoviesPosted by
rolling out

ABFF founder Nicole Friday gives tips for aspiring film creators

Nicole Friday currently serves as the President of ABFF Ventures, LLC, a multifaceted entertainment company specializing in the production of live events and branded content. Its mission is to entertain and inspire communities of color while promoting diversity in Hollywood. In this role, Nicole leads several lines of business and oversees multiple functions within the company, including policies, operations, corporate outreach, sponsorship, and partner relations. She has been a driving force behind the success and exponential growth of the company, especially its tentpole properties — the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), ABFF Honors, an annual awards gala saluting the top stars of film and television, ABFF London and its newest event, ABFF Comedy Festival. Friday also serves as the company’s brand ambassador, increasing awareness and fostering partner relationships.
TV SeriesRedbook

'This Is Us' Creator Just Revealed What Season 6 and the Ending of the Show Will Be Like

Well folks, here we are. The last season of This Is Us. It feels like just yesterday we were seeing the Big Three being brought home from the hospital and the very beginning of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia)'s love story unfold. But now, we are only 18 episodes away from the NBC drama series being over for good — and, of course, we're super emotional about it.
Weathercapecharlesmirror.com

Friday Nights Rock at Lemon Tree

“If music be the food of love, play on.” – William Shakespeare. “Life seems to go on without effort when I am filled with music.” – George Eliot. “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” – Plato. Rain...
EntertainmentPunknews.org

Glassjaw announce 2022 anniversary shows

Glassjaw have announced a string of Anniversary dates for 2022. On select dates they will be playing Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and Worship and Tribute . See below to view the dates.