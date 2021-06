The road to the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference will officially go through South Philly as the Sixers have clinched home-court advantage. They have one game remaining, another versus the same opponent as Friday night, the Orlando Magic, but they will have the chance to rest some key players if they so choose. The 3rd place Milwaukee Bucks can not catch up to the Sixers’ current win total of 48, and in the event the Sixers lost their next and final regular season game Sunday, they still possess the tiebreaker over the Brooklyn Nets.