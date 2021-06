Agroecology can fight malnutrition, curb conflict AND build community self reliance and resilience–in hunger hotspots and beyond. - Acute hunger is expected to soar in over 20 countries in the next few months, warns a recent report on global “hunger hotspots” from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP). An estimated 34 million people are “one step away from starvation”, pushed to the brink by climate shocks, conflict, and the Covid-19 pandemic.