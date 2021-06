We missed seeing so many Club kids, families, Board members, and Club Alumni all together! Definitely a memorable event, and we could not be more grateful for the support!. Shoutout to our friends at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, BME Vending, and Masters Manna for the support and putting on a show for the kids! Another shoutout to our staff, volunteers, Club kid speakers, Board Members, and PAC for making this event possible in the first place! What a team I’ve been blessed with Oh and who could forget a surprise performance from Mayor Dickinson.