Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week has been chock-full of new iOS 15 features that will impact brand marketers. Overall, iPhone users will have more control over their data and deeper insights into their privacy than before; in particular, they will be able to see which apps they’ve given permission to access their data—such as a user’s location, contacts, and photos—and how often it’s accessed. The App Privacy Report and many other bold moves by Apple emphasize consumer transparency and digital well-being, which are great developments for both consumers and marketers.