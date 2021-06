The Backyard Brawl will return to the court in 2021-22 as West Virginia’s non-conference schedule includes a matchup with Pitt on Nov. 12. The Friday game will take place at the WVU Coliseum, where the Mountaineers have taken 26 out of 36 games against Pitt in the series. This will be the 188th matchup between the two programs, and West Virginia leads the all-time series 99-88. The last four contests have all gone West Virginia’s way, including a 2019-20 loss by 15 points at the Petersen Events Center.