Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Scent Trails of Dung and Urine Could Boost Elephant Conservation

By University of Exeter
scitechdaily.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraveling elephants pay close attention to scent trails of dung and urine left by other elephants, new research shows. Scientists monitored well-used pathways and found that wild African savannah elephants — especially those traveling alone — were “highly attentive,” sniffing and tracking the trail with their trunks. This suggests these...

scitechdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dung#Scent#Botswana#Protected Areas#Research Scientists#African#The University Of Exeter#Elephants For Africa#The Leverhulme Trust#Elephant Populations#Elephant Movements#Remote Urine Cues#Conservation#Urine Deposits#Smell#Adult Elephants#Male African Elephants#Problem Areas#Villages#Chemical Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsEurekAlert

Scientists call for improved management of a weedy tree to protect owl habitat

Sweet pittosporum (Pittosporum undulatum) was once a well-behaved tree growing in gullies from Gippsland in Victoria up to Brisbane in Queensland. But it is now a major problem, leading to an almost complete suppression of native vegetation where it has invaded. Programs to clear it have successfully allowed indigenous plants to return, and within 15 years, with moderate follow up, treated sites are well on the way to successful restoration.
Animalsstateofpress.com

For African Elephants, Pee Could Be a Potent Trail Marker

Christopher Intagliata: We humans often navigate using road signs and GPS. Elephants, though?. Connie Allen, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Exeter in the U.K., says they navigate over long distances using their incredible memories. (An elephant never forgets, right?) Connie Allen: But it’s also been suggested here and...
AnimalsPhys.org

Artificial light harming clownfish

Young clownfish living closest to shore are dying faster than those further offshore because they are being exposed to artificial lighting, says an international research team. Working on the reefs around Moorea in French Polynesia, scientists from France, the United Kingdom, Chile and Australia found that nearshore juvenile clownfish living...
Animalsearth.com

Invasive Pittosporum trees are destroying owl habitats

Sweet Pittosporum is a fast-growing tree that has become invasive in parts of Australia where it is not indigenous. The tree almost completely extinguishes the surrounding vegetation, but experts report that clearing the trees could allow this native vegetation to return. In a new study from Monash University, scientists have...
New York City, NYNewsday

The mystery of the elephants

Perhaps you've heard about the elephants. Fifteen of them, to be exact, and they've been traversing China for more than a year now. They are more than 300 miles from their starting point, a nature preserve in southwest China. Dividing that distance by the 15 or so months they've been on the move underscores why the beloved pachyderms are said to "lumber."
Sciencepopular-archaeology.com

Ancient Human-Food Feedback Could Boost Tropical Food Security

American Association for the Advancement of Science—In a Perspective, Bernardo Flores and Carolina Levis discuss the positive feedback between local peoples and food availability in tropical forests. Although they were once considered to be harsh and inhospitable environments, largely devoid of large populations, a growing body of research shows that, for more than 13,000 years, humans have resided and thrived in tropical forest environments, transforming the natural landscapes into forest gardens. Even the Amazon – a region often regarded as a paragon of pristine tropical forest – is dominated by edible plant species closely associated with humans. Flores and Levis highlight the social-ecological system of these tropical forests whereby local people enriched the forest with edible plant species, and the highly productive forests increased overall food availability, allowing forest societies to expand. According to the authors, leveraging this ancient relationship by ensuring local peoples’ access to their ancestral forest lands could help efforts to conserve these sensitive environments while also boosting food security and sovereignty in tropical regions. Globally, more than a billion people rely on forest resources for food, particularly in tropical regions. Indigenous and local peoples of these regions have historically – sometimes for thousands of years – contributed to the enrichment of forests with food. Even today, their territories act as buffers against deforestation and landscape degradation. “For this ancient feedback to continue functioning, societies need to recognize indigenous and local peoples’ rights to their ancestral forest land,” write Flores and Levis.
Wildlifewiltonbulletin.com

A Digital Archive Could Show Us What Elephants Have to Say

What does it mean to be able to communicate with another species? For decades, scientists have sought a way to, for all intents and purposes, talk with chimpanzees and dolphins. A new digital archive has a different sort of creature in mind — namely, elephants. The Elephant Ethogram chronicles the behavior, gestures and sounds of the African savanna elephant. It’s a substantial research effort, and the applications of it are massive, both literally and figuratively.
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Famous Bear, Grizzly 399, Kills Elk Calf on Camera

Grizzly 399 is perhaps the most famous female grizzly bears in the world, complete with her own Facebook and Twitter accounts. The bear is so well known that many people follow its movements, recording where it travels, and what it hunts. Recently Teton, Wyoming, naturalist and guide Rafael Sandoval witnessed...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Giant 23-Foot-Long Anaconda Startles Tourists Swimming in River

A giant anaconda, measuring around 23 feet in length, startled two divers after it was spotted slithering through long grass on a river bank within arms reach of the men. Video shows the lengthy snake writhing through the undergrowth along the Formoso river in Bonito, in the central-southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, bordering Paraguay and Bolivia.
AnimalsWired

The Dog Poodemic Is Here. Call in the Dung-Hunting Drones

They're hanging bags of canine excrement in the trees. Little black parcels of poo swinging gently in the breeze. It is one of the more unlikely consequences of the pandemic: a plague of dog shit, with no obvious solution in sight. And it stinks. The rise is down to the...
Animalsprogressive-charlestown.com

From Avocet to Zebra Finch

Big data study finds more than 50 billion birds in the world. There are roughly 50 billion individual birds in the world, a new big data study by UNSW Sydney suggests -- about six birds for every human on the planet. The study -- which bases its findings on citizen...
AnimalsNewswise

New Study offers Hope for Critically Endangered Gorillas in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Newswise — KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo (June 9, 2021) – A new study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has updated the global population estimate for the Critically Endangered Grauer’s gorillas (Gorilla beringei graueri) – the world’s largest gorilla subspecies– to 6,800 individuals from a previous global estimate of 3,800 individuals. This revised estimate comes from recent field surveys conducted in one of this animal’s largest remaining strongholds, in areas that were previously inaccessible for surveys. However, these gorillas continue to be heavily impacted by ongoing insecurity, and by human incursion into their remaining habitat in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
AnimalsPosted by
11Alive

Why do cicadas only come out every 17 years?

ATLANTA — Their loud cry has prompted 911 calls in some areas of Georgia as the Brood X cicada emerges after seventeen years underground. They’re roughly the size of a jellybean with a mating cry that can be as loud as a motorcycle. There are actually fifteen different broods of cicada including the one getting all the attention this year. Some cicadas emerge every year while others wait thirteen years. Brood X is one of several that remain in hiding for seventeen years.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Deep Evolutionary Origins of the Human Smile in Ancient Ancestors

The origins of a pretty smile have long been sought in the fearsome jaws of living sharks which have been considered living fossils reflecting the ancestral condition for vertebrate tooth development and inference of its evolution. However, this view ignores real fossils which more accurately reflect the nature of ancient ancestors.
Hobbiesthelog.com

Dungeness Crab Fishing has a New Depth Constraint

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA一 The California Department of Fish and Wildlife implemented a depth constraint for commercial Dungeness Crab fishing that went into place at 12 p.m. on May 10. The depth constraint at 30 fathoms and shallower is implemented in fishing zones one and two from the Oregon state line to...
AustraliaAustralian News

Insect-Tracking Drones to Boost Rare Bug Conservation in New Zealand

SYDNEY - A "swarm" of bug-tracking drones and tiny radars are being developed to help conservation of rare insects in New Zealand. The new tag-and-track technology is being developed at the University of Canterbury on New Zealand's South Island. Researchers hope it could lead to a deeper understanding of New...