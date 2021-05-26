Disney’s Cruella Reviews Are In, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About Emma Stone’s Latest Movie
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Everyone, hide your puppies. That’s right, Cruella is almost here. The live-action adaptation about a young Cruella de Vil, played by Emma Stone, arrives in just a few days. Rounding out the cast is Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong, and the picture was directed by Craig Gillespie.www.cinemablend.com