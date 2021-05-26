Cancel
'This Is Us' Season 5 Finale Shocker: Chrissy Metz Reacts

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Is Us fans were in for a shock during Tuesday's Season 5 finale when a flash-forward revealed that the fraught marriage of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) would be coming to an end within the next five years. While the couple has weathered plenty of rough patches throughout the year, including a job offer during Tuesday's episode that could have had the two doing long-distance, fans couldn't believe seeing that they weren't in it for the long haul.

popculture.com
