Before publicly revealing she was trans, actress Leyna Bloom was terrified of people finding out about her true identity. “To be trans and being a person of color and to be Asian, you have to constantly protect yourself, you have to constantly protect your voice because people hear you and they want to attack you,” Bloom says on the latest episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “They see how you move, they see your magic [and] they want to hurt you. And I had to protect those nuances about my identity. I knew the world was not ready for me to say, ‘Hey, I’m here, too.’”