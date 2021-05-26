Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 31 in playoff loss
Booker notched 31 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 17-17 FT), three assists and a rebound across 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers. Booker surpassed the 30-point mark once again, but his overall numbers were under what he had recorded in Game 1. Plus, the fact that he scored 17 of his 31 points from the charity stripe certainly salvaged his fantasy day. Despite the shooting struggles, Booker should remain as the Suns' go-to player on offense throughout the rest of the series.www.cbssports.com