Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. to host Northeast Study Group meeting

Atlanta Beltline

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) will hold a Northeast Study Group meeting to give updates on improvements to Ponce de Leon Avenue, the Eastside Trail, and the Northeast Trail. The meeting will be held on June 3 via Zoom and Facebook.

The meeting is open to the general public, and those interested in attending or viewing past presentations and Facebook Live recordings can do so by visiting www.beltline.org/meetings. Those who wish to participate by phone should call 929-205-6099 and enter the webinar ID: 837 5101 3597.

Community members in the Northeast Study Group, which includes residents of Sweet Auburn, Candler Park, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Poncey-Highland, Virginia-Highland, Midtown, Ansley Park, Morningside/Lenox Park, Piedmont Heights, and Sherwood Forest are encouraged to participate in the meeting. Residents with questions or concerns can send them via email to meeting.questions@atlbeltline.org.

The Atlanta BeltLine was born from the grassroots efforts of community members, and it is vital that public participation continues to play a significant role in building and defining the Atlanta BeltLine.

These efforts have produced important findings from comprehensive community research in 2018, as well as over 6,000 questionnaires as part of the community expectations and evaluations for the project and suggested improvements.

Aside from meetings, the ABI team also participated in around 60 networking events, including pop-ups, coffees with the CEO, neighborhood and business organizations, and various tours.

Armed with the information given by the community, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. plans to continue to address community concerns and suggestions while building on the project's proven successes.