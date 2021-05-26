newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. to host Northeast Study Group meeting

Posted by 
Sophie-Ann McCulloch
Sophie-Ann McCulloch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZ5jS_0aC2Zwnj00
Atlanta Beltline

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) will hold a Northeast Study Group meeting to give updates on improvements to Ponce de Leon Avenue, the Eastside Trail, and the Northeast Trail. The meeting will be held on June 3 via Zoom and Facebook.

The meeting is open to the general public, and those interested in attending or viewing past presentations and Facebook Live recordings can do so by visiting www.beltline.org/meetings. Those who wish to participate by phone should call 929-205-6099 and enter the webinar ID: 837 5101 3597.

Community members in the Northeast Study Group, which includes residents of Sweet Auburn, Candler Park, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Poncey-Highland, Virginia-Highland, Midtown, Ansley Park, Morningside/Lenox Park, Piedmont Heights, and Sherwood Forest are encouraged to participate in the meeting. Residents with questions or concerns can send them via email to meeting.questions@atlbeltline.org.

The Atlanta BeltLine was born from the grassroots efforts of community members, and it is vital that public participation continues to play a significant role in building and defining the Atlanta BeltLine.

These efforts have produced important findings from comprehensive community research in 2018, as well as over 6,000 questionnaires as part of the community expectations and evaluations for the project and suggested improvements.

Aside from meetings, the ABI team also participated in around 60 networking events, including pop-ups, coffees with the CEO, neighborhood and business organizations, and various tours.

Armed with the information given by the community, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. plans to continue to address community concerns and suggestions while building on the project's proven successes.

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Atlanta, GA
26
Followers
20
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter. Writer. Mom.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Northeast Study Group#Poncey Highland#Virginia Highland#Facebook Live#Northeast Trail#Piedmont Heights#Midtown#Morningside Lenox Park#Eastside Trail#Community Members#Inman Park#Leon Avenue#Ansley Park#Candler Park#Community Concerns#Sweet Auburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Clark Atlanta University receives $5 Million at commencement ceremonies

Clark Atlanta University has received gifts and donations amounting to $5 million at its 2021 Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 15. The occasion marked a historic moment for Clark Atlanta University as it is the first time for the university to receive a donation of that amount in one day. The university also held two commencement ceremonies in a day with President George T. French Jr., Ph.D. in attendance.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta-Based Political Strategist On Mayoral Race, Campaign Funding

An Atlanta-based political strategist says in order to run a successful mayoral campaign, candidates must be able to raise money. Also, candidates looking to enter the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor should announce their candidacy to run for office within the next two weeks — unless they can self-fund their campaign.