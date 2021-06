Look who’s back! Gwen Stefani returned to ‘The Voice’ for the show’s 20th season finale, and she brought the house down with her performance. Gwen Stefani may not have been a judge on this season of The Voice, but she still took part in celebrating the show during the live finale on May 25. Gwen showed up to perform on the show. She was joined by Saweetie for a rendition of their song “Slow Clap,” and it was such a fun performance!