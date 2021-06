A woman who tried to chase down the suspect who hit her car is reporting that she was shot at by a passenger. Police say the 33-year-old victim followed the silver Jeep Cherokee that hit her vehicle at the intersection of 22nd and Wood after it left the scene. She says the vehicle stopped on Hendrix and a passenger reportedly fired at her before she left the area. She wasn’t hit, and her vehicle wasn’t damaged by gunfire. Police say no casings were recovered from the scene.