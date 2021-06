Walks around the neighborhood, trips to the beach, my dog loves it all. He's even a big sunbather (I wonder where he gets that from). The only problem is — and I'm sure a lot of fellow dog owners can I agree with me on this — situating the water bowl can be an issue. It's either in direct sunlight or acts as an amusement park for bugs . . . especially ants. The more ants there are, the more distracted he is from actually drinking his water. Plus, they sometimes crawl onto his paws. So now, I have a dehydrated pup with irritated paws and ants in my house. I mean, I know bugs are attracted to water, but can you leave my dog (and me) alone?