Bristol book 'champions' female artists in dance music

The Evolution of Electronic Dance Music places EDM’s position on the global map of contemporary popular music. It constitutes various definitive ambiguities, adaptations, transformations, and oscillations of electronic dance, relative to its worldwide geographical scope, modes of social consumption and, recent changes in technology. This book synthesizes the richly varied sources into a single account. Through a detailed survey of the history of electronic dance, it charts the evolution of electronic music from the early 1990s to the present. It traces the evolution of electronic dance music through the different perspectives of artists, critics, engineers, club owners, manufacturers, recorders, DJs, and music lovers.