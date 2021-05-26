Cancel
Washington, PA

Four Chord Festival announces new date and new headliner: Rise Against

By Scott Mervis
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Chord Music Festival 7, originally set for 2020 and then moved to this July 17, will now take place Sept. 17 with Rise Against replacing Blink-182. The all-day show at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pa., will also feature The Used, State Champs, Mayday Parade, The Menzingers, Four Year Strong, The Ataris, Bearings, Just Friends, Eternal Boy, Future Teens, Patent Pending, Keep Flying, Fortune Cove, Look Out Loretta and more.

www.post-gazette.com
