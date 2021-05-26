Cancel
What Does Wheat Beer Taste Like?

By Erica Landis
 15 days ago
Wheat beer began like a medieval fairy tale in the Bavarian state of Germany. Usually light in color and low on bitterness, wheat beer is a popular category in the craft beer department. The most popular imported style is called a German Hefeweizen. They are easy drinking with a sweet bready flavor. The bright citrusy orange flavors have won many non-beer drinkers over to the the delicious world of wheat ale and other wheat beer styles.

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style.

