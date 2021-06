Yankees Manager Aaron Boone joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. They talk about some of the more memorable moments from his career and which souvenirs he has kept. Boone weighs in on the beautiful base-running by Javier Baez and some of the craziest plays he’s seen. They discuss the differences in managing today’s game vs. when he played as well as the inconsistent umpiring around the league. And he says Derek Jeter was a “6-tool guy” which leads to a seriously hilarious misinterpretation by Dan.