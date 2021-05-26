Cancel
Alamo, TX

Mosquito Spraying

By City of Alamo
alamotexas.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Mosquito Season was kicked off by the recent storm events. Mosquito population is on the rise and the City started spraying last night. The following areas were sprayed last night, Tuesday, May 25,2021. Balli Road. Rancho Blanco Road. Regency Acres Sub. Highview Sub. Highland Heights Sub. Media Luna...

alamotexas.org
