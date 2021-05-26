Greek-American Marina Fakiris Presents Electrolyte Reduced Kangen Water
ASTORIA – Greek-American Marina Fakiris, with roots from Chios, presented the electrolyte reduced Kangen Water at an in-person event at Victory Sweet Shop in Astoria on May 18.During the presentation, Fakiris noted the many toxins in our environment, in our foods and water, and highlighted the benefits of anti-oxidants and alkaline water, i.e. water with a high pH level. She mentioned many brands of water available now which claim a high pH level but are not as high as that of Kangen Water which is produced by alkaline ionizer and water filtration machines made by the Japanese...www.thenationalherald.com