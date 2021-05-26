Greek-American Marina Fakiris Presents Electrolyte Reduced Kangen Water

It’s no secret that beauty spaces — and investing spaces, for that matter — look overwhelmingly white. Widespread racial representation is only now getting a foothold, while the numbers of Black- and Latinx-owned brands granted any kind of significant funding to grow their beauty business remain pitifully low. Last year, Jaé Joseph and Briana Wise came together to form the Black Apothecary Office (BAO), an accelerator program designed to invest in and equip small Black- and Latinx-owned beauty lines with resources, education, and tools to help the businesses thrive. Today, their expansion mission continues with the launch of BAO Essentials, the brand’s debut skin care line available exclusively through BAO’s new e-commerce site.