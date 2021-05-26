Tulare County Crop Report
Small grains and other field crops: Fields are being fertilized and prepped for summer planting. Corn fields are reaching about five feet in height. Oats are being cut for baled hay and silage by the local dairyman. Drier conditions are drying out the crops quickly with the early heat of summer appearing. Winter grain silage harvesting is ramping up. Weed control is a priority as temperatures rise and days are longer. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia. Cotton and field corn have sprouted and are being irrigated.thesungazette.com