Coronavirus vaccines have so far prevented nearly 40,000 hospital admissions and saved more than 13,000 older people's lives in England, new data suggests.Figures from Public Health England (PHE) reveal that, up to 13 May, vaccines stopped an estimated 39,700 people in England aged 65 and over from needing hospital treatment – and saved 13,200 lives among those aged 60 and over.Health secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street briefing on Thursday the new figures showed the case for vaccination had never been stronger.He added: "They [PHE] have estimated that over the last week the vaccination programme has prevented a...