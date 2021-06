A neo-Nazi who became the leader of two terrorist groups has been convicted of terror offences.Andrew Dymock founded the System Resistance Network (SRN) months after National Action was banned in December 2016.He was expelled from SRN by fellow fascists after an internal row about “satanism” and then set up the Sonnenkrieg Division.Both groups were proscribed as terrorist organisations in February 2020, but Dymock was prosecuted for activity that came before the ban.The 24-year-old was convicted of 12 terror offences including encouraging and funding terrorism, and three hate crimes targeting race and sexuality on Friday.The Old Bailey heard how Dymock had...