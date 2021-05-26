The Ionia Free Fair Will Return in 2021

Megan from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Luna!. Poor Luna has been lingering in our care for nearly half a year waiting to be adopted while receiving medical attention on and off, and this adorable girl is hoping to find her loving furever home soon! She is extremely friendly, affectionate, and playful, and loves to chase toys or watch bird videos on a computer screen or TV. She's also gotten along with other social cats in our care, and may appreciate a furry friend in her new family! Due to her past trauma, she does have some special medical needs and slight incontinence, although she uses the litter box well, and her onesies help a lot too! Luna has been through so much, but she never lets anything slow her down or make her feel lesser than. If you're looking for the perfect sidekick to build you up and remind you that you can do anything you set your mind to, then Luna is the kitten for you!