Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

The Ionia Free Fair Will Return in 2021

By Wendy Reed
Posted by 
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of West Michigan's most iconic events, the Ionia Free Fair, will return in 2021 after taking the year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's fair will run from July 18 through July 24, 2021. Whether or not the event would be happening this year was...

rivergrandrapids.com
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Ionia, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ionia, MI
Health
Ionia, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midway Games#Free Music#Free Love#Free Parking#Center Stage#Covid#Supercross#Saving Abel#Event#West Michigan#Sale#Rock Band#Live Music#4h#Parking Passes#Contestants#Southern#Monster Trucks#July#Mega 80s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

A Throwback Friday Tribute to Herpolsheimer’s

I'm making this a "throwback Friday" as we remember Herpolsheimer's Department store!. My, how different it was "back in the day!" In downtown Grand Rapids you had most of the retail in the area, and the two big department stores, Wurzburg's and Herpolheimer's. How exciting it was to shop there. They were big and filled with shoppers. Of course, they had fancy Tea Rooms for lunch.
Kentwood, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

Food Truck Events Scheduled In Kentwood

The annual Food Truck event is scheduled in Kentwood. The Kick-off to Summer Food Truck Festival will take place Saturday, June 19 in the parking lot of the Kent District Library – Kentwood Branch. The event is free and will take place from 11am to 8pm. It will highlight 16...
Michigan StatePosted by
100.5 The River

Michigan Has a Massive $4 Million Splash Pad

I have seen a lot splash pads in my day but nothing like the one the costs 4 million dollars to make and is the largest of its kind in Michigan. Having a young son who loves water, I'm no stranger to visiting a few splash pads. What an easy way for my son and one of his buddies to have a good time while I kick back and get caught up with news on my phone.
LifestylePosted by
100.5 The River

Adult Night Out At John Ball Zoo Planned

How does a glass of red wine and a gaze at a red Panda sound? John Ball Zoo has scheduled events for their "Adult Night Out". The summer series will begin with the first event scheduled for Thursday, June 10. If you're 21 and older, the Adult Night Out gives...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

Downtown GR Korean BBQ and Karaoke Bar Finally Set to Open

A new Korean BBQ restaurant and karaoke bar downtown Grand Rapids that had originally been set to open prior to the pandemic has announced an opening date. K-ROK, located in the Campau Promenade near Panera and Z's Bar and Grill, has actually been in the works for about three years now, with owners working to transform the former hotel storage space, Wood TV 8 reported in March of 2020.
PetsPosted by
100.5 The River

Luna is Our Pet of the Week on Wet Nose Wednesday

Megan from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Luna!. Poor Luna has been lingering in our care for nearly half a year waiting to be adopted while receiving medical attention on and off, and this adorable girl is hoping to find her loving furever home soon! She is extremely friendly, affectionate, and playful, and loves to chase toys or watch bird videos on a computer screen or TV. She's also gotten along with other social cats in our care, and may appreciate a furry friend in her new family! Due to her past trauma, she does have some special medical needs and slight incontinence, although she uses the litter box well, and her onesies help a lot too! Luna has been through so much, but she never lets anything slow her down or make her feel lesser than. If you're looking for the perfect sidekick to build you up and remind you that you can do anything you set your mind to, then Luna is the kitten for you!
Michigan StatePosted by
100.5 The River

Excited Michigan Lottery Winner Forgets Something Critical

An anonymous Genesee County man scratched off a million dollar ticket in his car, and in his hurry to get home and tell his family, he forgot one key thing. The 59 year old went inside the Speedway gas station near his home in Fenton over the weekend, and bought a couple of scratch off tickets. As he sat in his car scratching them off, he hit the jackpot and scratched off a million dollar prize.
DrinksPosted by
100.5 The River

‘Firework!’ is Faygo’s Brand New Summer Flavor

Michigan staple, Faygo, has released a new flavor for the summer that's likely to leave an explosion of tastes in your mouth. A press release from the beverage company says "Firework!" is a mix of fruity and sweet combining flavors of cherry, blue raspberry, and lime and will hit shelves this summer. The bottle even has a picture of the rocket popsicles you loved eating as a child so I'm assuming it resembles a similar taste.
Food & DrinksPosted by
100.5 The River

Have Dessert for Breakfast with New Pop-Tarts

Growing up we were told we could only have dessert AFTER we finished our meal. And don't even consider having dessert for breakfast...that was unthinkable -- until now!. How about some Peach Cobbler, Banana Crème Pie, or Lemon Crème Pie for breakfast? Well you won't actually be eating those exact items, however Kellogg's is coming out with some new varieties of their Pop-Tarts breakfast food in those flavors.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

Pools & Splash Pads To Open in GR June 11

The true sign of summer is when the pools and splash pads open up in Grand Rapids. This weekend will be the first weekend of real summer type heat and the following Friday is when kids and adults will be able to cool off City of Grand Rapids owned splash pads and pools.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

New Distillery Open In Grand Rapids

Wise Men Distillery has opened a new 24 seat tasting room in downtown Grand Rapids. The Kentwood-based distillery is offering spirts, craft cocktails as well as its line of hard seltzers inside the 700 square foot space. The tasting room is located inside McKay Tower. Wise Men Distillery opened its...